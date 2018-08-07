2018 BEST GOLF INSTRUCTORS IN THE NORTHEAST

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions. For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Congratulations to All of the #BestInNortheastGolf Winners.

1. Michael Breed, Michael Breed Golf Academy, NY

2. Mike Adams, Hamilton Farms GC – NJ

3. Mike Bennett, Stack & Tilt Academy, NJ

4. Michael Hebron, Smithtown Landing GC, NY

5. Shawn Hester, Charles River CC, MA

6. John Dunigan, White Manor CC, PA

7. Gia Bocra Liwski, Hamilton Farms GC, NJ

8. George Connor, Farmington Woods GC, CT

9. Tom Cavicchi, Harmon Golf & Fitness, MA

10. Libby Smith, Links at Lang Farm, VT

11. Debbie Doniger, GlenArbor GC, NY

12. Bob Beach, Braintree Municipal GC, MA

13. Mike Harbour, Alpine CC, RI

14. Bill McInerney, KOHR Golf, MA

15. Jason Hurd, Augusta CC, ME

16. Brendan Walsh, The Country Club, MA

17. Seth Dichard, Seth Dichard Golf Schools, NH

18. Eric Johnson, Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, PA

19. Ron Beck, Fox Hopyard, CT

20. Jane Frost, Jane Frost Performance Academy, MA

