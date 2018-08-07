2018 BEST RANGES IN THE NORTHEAST

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions. For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Congratulations to All of the #BestInNortheastGolf Winners!
1. KOHR Golf – MA
2. The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers – NY
3. Mulligans Island – RI
4. 21 Golf – NJ
5. Harmon Golf Boston – MA
6. Cool Springs – PA
7. Golf Quest – CT
8. McGolf – MA
9. Joe & Leigh’s Golf Performance Center – MA
10. Tappan – Closter Golf Center – NJ
11. Scally’s Golf Center – PA
12. Sun N’ Air – MA
13. World Cup Golf Center – NH
14. Sittler Golf – PA
15. Paradise Family Golf – MA
16. Atlantic Golf Center – MA
17. Button Hole – RI
18. Gonzo’s Golf Academy at the Kwini Club – VT
19. Sagamore Golf Center – NH
20. Southborough Golf Practice & Learning Center – MA
