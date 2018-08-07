2018 BEST RANGES IN THE NORTHEAST

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions. For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Congratulations to All of the #BestInNortheastGolf Winners!

1. KOHR Golf – MA

2. The Golf Club at Chelsea Piers – NY

3. Mulligans Island – RI

4. 21 Golf – NJ

5. Harmon Golf Boston – MA

6. Cool Springs – PA

7. Golf Quest – CT

8. McGolf – MA

9. Joe & Leigh’s Golf Performance Center – MA

10. Tappan – Closter Golf Center – NJ

11. Scally’s Golf Center – PA

12. Sun N’ Air – MA

13. World Cup Golf Center – NH

14. Sittler Golf – PA

15. Paradise Family Golf – MA

16. Atlantic Golf Center – MA

17. Button Hole – RI

18. Gonzo’s Golf Academy at the Kwini Club – VT

19. Sagamore Golf Center – NH

20. Southborough Golf Practice & Learning Center – MA

For Other Best in Golf Award Results Visit www.Northeast.Golf/Awards2018 9 Hole Courses, Executive Courses, Indoor Facilities and more…