2018 BEST IN NEW JERSEY GOLF | PRIVATE COURSES

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions. For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Award seals will be made available to all winners.
1. Pine Valley GC
2. Baltusrol GC
3. Trump National, Bedminster
4. Somerset Hills CC
5. Plainfield CC
6. Bayonne
7. The Ridge at Back Brook
8. Liberty National
9. Galway National
10. Ridgewood CC
11. Due Process
Due Stables
12. Mountain Ridge CC
13. Essex County CC
14. Hollywood GC
15. Echo Lake CC