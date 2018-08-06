 2018 BEST IN NEW YORK GOLF | PRIVATE COURSES – Northeast GOLF
 
image        image    image    image    image    image
New York

2018 BEST IN NEW YORK GOLF | PRIVATE COURSES

By
Posted on
winged

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions.For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media.For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Award seals will be made available to all winners.

 

1. Winged Foot GC

2. Shinnecock Hills GC

3. Seboneck GC

4. National Golf Links of America

5. Fishers Island Club

6. Friars Head GC

7. Maidstone Club

6. Oak Hill CC

9. Sleepy Hollow CC

10. Garden City GC

11. Quaker Ridge GC

12. The Bridge

13. Atlantic GC

14. Hudson National

15. Westchester CC

16. Trump National, Westchester

17. Crag Burn GC

18. East Hampton Club

19. Engineers CC

20. Piping Rock Club

 

 

***

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

To Top