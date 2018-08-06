2018 BEST IN NEW YORK GOLF | PRIVATE COURSES

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions.For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media.For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Award seals will be made available to all winners.
1. Winged Foot GC
2. Shinnecock Hills GC
3. Seboneck GC
4. National Golf Links of America
5. Fishers Island Club
6. Friars Head GC
7. Maidstone Club
6. Oak Hill CC
9. Sleepy Hollow CC
10. Garden City GC
11. Quaker Ridge GC
12. The Bridge
13. Atlantic GC
14. Hudson National
15. Westchester CC
16. Trump National, Westchester
17. Crag Burn GC
18. East Hampton Club
19. Engineers CC
20. Piping Rock Club
***