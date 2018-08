The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions. For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Award seals will be made available to all winners.

1. Quechee Club

2. Dorset Fields

3. CC of Vermont

4. Ekwanok CC

5. Vermont National CC

6. Stowe Mountain Club