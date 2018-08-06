2018 BEST IN NEW JERSEY GOLF | PUBLIC COURSES

The 2018 Best in Northeast Golf Awards were finalized through a public survey that received thousands of entries, national lists, and expert opinions. For questions, comments etc. Please email info@newengland.media. Award seals will be made available to all winners.

1. Ballyowen GC

2. Neshanic Valley

3. Ballamor GC

4. Bay Course – Stockton Seaview

5. Pine Hill

6. Atlantic City CC

7. Crystal Springs GC

8. Architects GC

9. Twisted Dunes

10. Scotland Run

11. Sand Barrels

12. Blue Herron Pines

13. Hominy Hills GC

14. Shore Gate GC

15. Pines Course -Stockton Seaview

***