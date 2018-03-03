aboutGolf New Technology Showcased at National Golf Expo Boston

Maumee, Ohio (March 1, 2018) — aboutGolf, the world leader in golf simulator and golf performance technology, is showcasing an aG Curve, PGA TOUR Widescreen simulator, and aG’s new 1400 series technology at the National Golf Expo at the Seaport World Trade Center in Boston. The Expo runs from March 2 through March 4.

The aG Curve Simulator with 1400 series technology includes an immersive panoramic screen with fully integrated multimedia capabilities, over 70 golf courses and 20 driving range venues, software updates, games, technology and improved realism It’s the industry’s most accurate simulator on the market.

Other features of the 1400 series include a new practice range, new games; which requires skill with both driving and approach shots, a competition course which brings a new twist to the Classic Event closest to the pin and long drive contests, club fitting 2.0, improved visibility on curves, aG Flix, and enhanced club tracking with the 3Trak Enhancements.

The 1400 series is our biggest update to date and now offers exclusive aboutGolf data with club fitting which lets you compare club performance, or your overall game from year to year,” said Randall Henry, CEO of aboutGolf. “We are looking forward to showcasing the best technology available in a golf simulator at the National Golf Expo-Boston.”