Mission Inn Resort and Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy Renew Partnership

Howey-in-the Hills, FL — There’s no place like home for the Gary Gilchrist Golf Academy. One of golf’s top coaches has extended his contract with the Mission Inn Resort & Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, near Orlando, adding three more years to a relationship that started in 2008.

“We’re thrilled to keep Gary and his staff as part of the Mission Inn family,” said Bud Beucher, Vice President and General Manager. “It’s only fitting that one of the game’s most accomplished teachers is based at one of the game’s most enjoyable resorts.”

The facilities at Mission Inn Resort create the perfect holistic training environment for golfers at all levels, allowing Gilchrist and his team to provide technical, mental, fitness, and on-course training. Students also have access to El Campeón Golf Course, an original member of the Florida Historic Golf Trail, and Las Colinas, known for wide fairways rolling over gentle rises that are ideal for showcasing a wide range of skills.

In a career that spans more than 25 years, Gilchrist has been responsible for recruiting, training, and developing more professional, amateur, and junior golfers than any coach in the world. He has been recognized by Golf Digest as a Top 50 Teacher in America 2011-2018 and by Golf Magazine as a Top 100 Teacher 2012-2018.

Gilchrist has taught many of the game’s best professionals. His players have won a combined 8 majors since 2010 under Gilchrist’s guidance and four have achieved World #1 rankings. Gilchrist’s pro students have won over 61 times on the PGA, LPGA, LET, and European Tours.

Some of Gilchrist’s more notable students have been Paula Creamer, Shanshan Feng, Peter Hansen, Morgan Hoffman, Charles Howell, III, Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn, Lydia Ko, D.A. Points, Morgan Pressel, and Yani Tseng.

Family owned and operated for more than 50 years – and refreshed with a $2.5 million renovation of all 176 guest accommodations – Mission Inn Resort & Club is only 35 minutes from Orlando, but worlds apart from any hustle and bustle. The resort’s 1,1000 acres provide a peaceful sanctuary where groups can retreat from the golf course to enjoy a full range of dining options, social experiences, and individual relaxation.

Along with award-winning golf, Mission Inn Resort offers a world-class tennis center, wellness spa and fitness center, trap and skeet range, miles of bicycling trails, and volleyball courts, as well as a 52-slip marina on Lake Harris for boating and fishing.