2018 Wyndham Cup | Tournament Fact Sheet

Since 2011, Wyndham Rewards has supported the Wyndham Cup, and in 2014, Wyndham Rewards announced it would endow an Achieving Competitive Excellence (ACE) Grant to support talented junior golfers who lack the financial resources to play a national junior golf schedule. Wyndham Rewards is also the Official Hotel Partner of the AJGA .

The Wyndham Cup features five formats: four-ball, mixed four-ball, foursomes, mixed foursomes and singles. A total of 50 points is available, and every player competes in singles matches and three of the four other formats.

Alumni of the Wyndham Cup West Team include Rickie Fowler, Hunter Mahan, Ryan Moore, Jordan Spieth, Tiger Woods, Amanda Blumenherst, Kellee Booth, Paula Creamer, Alison Lee and Grace Park. For the East Team, former players include Matt Kuchar, Patrick Reed, Patrick Rodgers, Webb Simpson, Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson, Beth Bauer, Cristie Kerr, Brittany Lincicome, In-Bee Park, Morgan Pressel and Lexi Thompson.

The Wyndham Cup returns to Massachusetts and Old Sandwich Golf Club for the third time in its illustrious history. Old Sandwich is ranked in the top-100 courses in the US by both Golf Magazine and Golf Digest. The course was designed by Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw to compliment the natural Massachusetts beauty. In 2017, the East Team reclaimed the Cup for the first time since 2012 with a 28.5 – 21.5 victory at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rosa, California. Improving its all-time record to 10-15-3.

Since 1990 , Wyndham Cup has brought together 40 of the country’s top junior golfers in an East-versus-West team match play tournament. With the dividing line now running from the eastern border of Texas and extending northward through the eastern border of North Dakota, 10 boys and 10 girls from each side are selected based on the AJGA Rankings, which reward top finishes in national junior golf tournaments.

The 29th annual Wyndham Cup kicks off Tuesday, July 24, and runs through Thursday, July 26, at Old Sandwich Golf Club in Plymouth, Massachusetts. Tuesday includes four-ball matches in the morning and mixed foursome matches in the afternoon. Play continues Wednesday with foursome matches in the morning and mixed four-ball matches in the afternoon. Thursday rounds out the event with 20 singles matches to determine which team will claim the cup.

TOURNAMENT FACT SHEET

Quick Facts

The 29th annual Wyndham Cup will feature 40 of the top juniors in a Ryder-Cup style match-play event.

Players from 14 states and six countries make up the tournament field

There are 28 Rolex Junior All-Americans in the field for the event

The Opening Ceremonies and Welcome Dinner will take place on Monday, July 23, with morning and afternoon matches played on July 24-25.

2018 is the third time that the Old Sandwich Golf Club will host the AJGA

31 players in the tournament field have offered college commitments (23 verbal, 8 signed letter of intent)

Players in the tournament have a combined 77 AJGA wins

Tournament Storylines

Wyndham Cup Alumni

East Looking to Repeat

In 2017, the East Team won the Wyndham Cup for the first time since 2012 by a score of 28.5-21.5. Rachel Heck of Memphis, Tennessee, clinched the title for the East Team, as she defeated Yujeong Son of Norman, Oklahoma, 4&3. The win improved the East’s all-time record to 10-15-3.

Old Sandwich Golf Club

After hosting the event in 2010 and 2014, the Wyndham Cup returns to the Old Sandwich Golf Club for the third time. The course is currently ranked No. 49 in Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Courses in the U.S.”, and it is also No. 56 in Golf Digest’s “America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.”

Wyndham Rewards Support

College bound: 31 players have committed to play golf at the college of their choice.

Local flavor: One player from Massachusetts will compete.





Schedule of Events

Sunday, July 22

After 12 p.m. Practice Rounds Available

Monday, July 23

2:30 p.m. Junior-Am Awards and Cocktail Reception

Tuesday, July 24

7:30 – 9:18 a.m. Morning Four-Ball Matches off No. 1 tee

1:30 – 2:10 p.m. Afternoon Mixed Foursome Matches off No. 1 tee

Wednesday, July 25

7:30 – 9 a.m. Morning Foursome Matches off No. 1 tee

1 – 1:48 p.m. Afternoon Mixed Four-Ball Matches off No. 1 tee

Thursday, July 26

7:30 – 10:40 a.m. Singles Matches off No. 1 tee

Top Players to Watch

Karl Vilips, (Australia) Wesley Chapel, Fla. (2020)

In four years of national junior golf, the Wesley Chapel, Florida, native has picked up 15 top-10 finishes, including five tournament titles. The five-time AJGA champion is also a two-time Rolex Junior All-American, and he was also named to the 2015 ACDS Junior All-Star Team. The Stanford commit has competed in the Wyndham Cup twice in his career.

Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (2020)

Thorbjornsen, the lone Massachusetts native in the field, has competed in the AJGA for three years. The No. 26 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings has earned five top-10 finishes in his career, including a career-best second place finish at the AJGA Junior at Blue Hill in 2017. Thorbjornsen also qualified for the 2016 Drive, Chip and Putt Finals, and he won the Boys 14-15-year-old Division.

Frankie Capan, North Oaks, Minn. (2018)

Capan, a North Oaks, Minnesota, native, has nine top-10 finishes in his AJGA career, including three tournament titles. The Alabama commit’s most recent title came in 2017 at the PING Heather Farr Classic when he carded four birdies in the final round to finish the tournament at 5-under-par 208. Capan was named the 2016 Minnesota Golf Association’s Player of the Year, and he led his high school to the 2017 Arizona High School Division III state title. Capan also won the individual state title in 2018, and he was named to the 2018 ALL-USA Boys Golf First Team member.

Lucy Li, Redwood Shores, Calif. (2020)

Li, a five-year AJGA veteran, will be competing in her third Wyndham Cup. In her AJGA career, the Redwood Shores, California, native has eight top-10 finishes, including three tournament titles. Li’s most recent title came in 2017 at the ANA Junior Inspiration where she carded a 3-under-par 213 to win the tournament by four strokes. At age 11, Li became the youngest player ever to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. She also posted a 2-1-0 record as a member of the 2016 Junior Ryder Cup – U.S. team.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (2020)

Heck is No. 2 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, and she has three tournament titles in her career. The Stanford commit’s most recent title came at the 2018 Polo Golf Junior Classic when she fired a 4-under-par 280 to win the tournament. Heck is a three-time Rolex Junior All-American, and she was also named to the 2015 ACDS Junior All-Star Team. The 2017-2018 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Golfer of the Year will be competing in her third Wyndham Cup in 2018.

Rose Zhang, Irvine, Calif. (2021)

Zhang, the No. 4 player in the Rolex AJGA Rankings, has three AJGA tournament titles in her career. Her most recent one came in the 2018 ANA Junior Inspiration where she shot a 7-under-par 209 to win the tournament by a single stroke. The two-time Rolex Junior All-American will be competing in her second Wyndham Cup in 2018.

Media Accommodations

The Wyndham Cup will have AJGA communications representatives on hand to assist media throughout the week. Prior to the tournament the AJGA will provide information about the event and its participants, as well as assist with player interviews.