JUSTIN THOMAS COMMITS TO 2018 TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 27, 2018 – The Travelers Championship today announced that reigning PGA TOUR Player of the Year and FedExCup champion Justin Thomas, whose victory in Sunday’s Honda Classic moved him to the top of the points race once again and to No. 3 in the Official World Golf Ranking, has committed to play in the 2018 tournament. It will mark Thomas’s fourth straight appearance at TPC River Highlands, and fifth overall. His best Travelers Championship finish came in 2016, when he tied for third.

“Having the best PGA TOUR players in our field is always the goal, and there was nobody better than Justin in 2017,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “Justin first played in our event when he was an amateur and we’ve built a great relationship with him over the years. We’re happy that he continues to find time in his schedule to keep coming back to TPC River Highlands.”

With his playoff victory at PGA National, Thomas now has eight victories in a PGA TOUR career that is in its fourth full season. Seven of those wins have come over his past 31 starts, including two this season, at THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES and Honda Classic. Thomas won five times during the 2016-17 campaign, capped by a two-shot victory at the PGA Championship for his first major title. He won both Hawaii events in 2017, plus the Dell Technologies Championship during the FedExCup playoffs. He was named PGA TOUR Player of the Year for 2017 and also led the money list.

As a 20-year-old amateur, Thomas received a sponsor’s exemption into the 2013 Travelers Championship, where he made the cut and tied for 30th. He also became the third-youngest player to make a cut on the PGA TOUR during his debut as a 16-year-old at the 2009 Wyndham Championship. Thomas helped the United States to victory in the 2017 Presidents Cup, and he represented the United States at the 2013 Walker Cup.

Thomas joins Rory McIlroy, who also has committed to play in the 2018 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 18-24 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit www.TravelersChampionship.com.