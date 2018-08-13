Maine Ammeter Cole Anderson Claims Second Title in 2018 AJGA Championship 

Topsham’s Caleb Manual tied for fourth

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME – Cole Anderson of Camden, ME overcame a four-stroke deficit following yesterday’s second round to clinch his second straight title in the 2018 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Coca-Cola Junior Championship today at Sugarloaf Golf Club.

Anderson, a high-school senior at Camden Hills, notched the come-from-behind victory after a first-round three-over-par left him in 13th place. After carding eight birdies in the last two rounds, he landed his approach on the 18th within inches and sunk the ensuing putt to help his two-stroke win.

Texan Stephen Campbell, who lead the field going into today’s final round finished second with a three-day, two-over par 218, while Kiko Francisco Coelho of Portugal rounded on the mens top three with a tournament total 223.

After leading the first round, fellow Mainer Caleb Manuel of Topsham, ME finished in a four-way tie for fourth place today, with a three-day combined score of 224.

On the women’s side, Kristine Tran of San Jose CA claimed top honors battled challenging conditions to claim top honors with a one-over 217 followed by Yan Jun Liu of Vancouver (220) and Ashley Liu of Texas (222).

The AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship is a 54-hole stroke play event, spanning four days with three rounds of competitive play. The tournament field is comprised of more than 130 male and female competitors ages 12-18, hailing from 8 countries and 17 different states, including eight players from Maine, all in the boys field.

The championship concludes tomorrow, with players teeing off beginning at 7am.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Davis Love III, and many others.

For results from the first round, please visit: https://www.ajga.org/Microsite/index.asp?TN=2015102#R2Results.

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com.

