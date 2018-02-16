Mass Golf Announces Big Changes for The Links at Mass Golf, Home of The First Tee of Massachusetts

NORTON, Massachusetts – As a result of the historic merger between the Massachusetts Golf Association and the Women’s Golf Association of Massachusetts, Mass Golf formally announced that its 18-hole par-3 golf course, known as MGA Links, has officially changed names to reflect the significant rebrand by its parent organization that became official on January 1.
Effective immediately, the course, located on Route 123 in Norton, will now be known as The Links at Mass Golf.
In addition to its name change, the golf course has introduced a new website, new logo and updated its social media platforms in an effort to continue best serving all golfers who use the course throughout a given season. All changes can be seen by visiting LinksatMassGolf.org.
A staple in the local community since 2003, The Links at Mass Golf will continue to serve as a multipurpose facility for golfers of all abilities as well as the host site for charitable events and community meetings throughout the year. It has also been the annual site of the Skills Challenge & PGA Tour Player Exhibition that is held in conjunction with the Dell Technologies Championship over Labor Day weekend.
Additionally, for a 15th straight year, The Links at Mass Golf will serve as the headquarters of The First Tee of Massachusetts, the organization’s junior golf initiative and official charity. As part of the partnership, the course will continue to provide learning and instructional opportunities for junior golfers of all abilities.
“We are thrilled to announce that Mass Golf’s 18-hole par-3 golf course will now be known as The Links at Mass Golf” said Jesse Menachem, Mass Golf’s Executive Director/CEO. “The name change and the additional rebranding efforts like the new logo and website all reflect Mass Golf’s continued commitment to junior golf in the Bay State and the importance of growing the game for our youngest golfers. We at Mass Golf are proud to be a leader in the effort to grow all aspects of our great game and feel these changes will continue those efforts.”
Originally developed as a place to expand the game of golf and its inherent values to juniors, seniors and women across the state, The Links at Mass Golf has quickly turned itself into one of the area’s most popular places for quality and affordable play. While it will continue to serve as a public course, The Links at Mass Golf will once again offer various memberships categories including junior, individual and family that allow for golfers of all ages to call the golf course home.
Daily greens fees will remain the same from last year, starting as low as $9 for nine holes, while memberships start as low as $175 for the entire 2018 season. As in past years, The Links at Mass Golf will once again offer a variety of clinics, camps and tournaments.
“Our schedule of clinics and tournaments is already set, so we are just waiting to get out on the course,” said Pete Walsh, the head golf pro at The Links at Mass Golf. “Providing golfers with easy access to the game is what we are all about here at The Links.”
All information on greens fees and course-sponsored events can be found online at LinksatMassGolf.org.
Weather permitting, The Links at Mass Golf will open for the season on Thursday, March 1.