Six Maine Golfers to Compete in AJGA Coca-Cola Championship at Sugarloaf, August 6-9

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME – For the sixth consecutive year, more than 100 of the nation’s top junior golfers have gathered at the Sugarloaf Golf Club to compete in the 2018 American Junior Golf Association (AJGA) Coca-Cola Junior Championship,August 6-9. Among this year’s field of athletes are six players from Maine, including 2018 Maine Amateur runner-up, Cole Anderson of Camden.

Seventeen-year-old Anderson, now a senior at Camden Hill Regional High School in Boothbay, is no rookie when it comes to the Sugarloaf Golf Club or AJGA Coca-Cola Championship, having won this event in 2017.

Players will get a first look at the course today during the sanctioned practice round, with competition kicking off Tuesday, August 7 at 7:00am

The AJGA Coca-Cola Junior Championship is a 54-hole stroke play event, spanning four days with three rounds of competitive play. The tournament field is comprised of more than 125 male and female competitors ages 12-18, hailing from 24 different states and 10 countries.

“Each year I am blown away by the caliber, commitment, and passion these young players have for the sport,” Zach Zondolo, Sugarloaf Head Golf Professional said. “We’re excited to once again these junior golfers and their families to Sugarloaf, and look forward to the next three days of competition.”

Also representing Maine in this year’s tournament will be Anthony Burnham of Scarborough, Tom Higgins of South Portland, Caleb Manuel of Topsham, Jeremy Baker of Portland, and Austin Legge of Cape Elizabeth.

The AJGA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of young men and women who aspire to earn college golf scholarships through competitive junior golf. Many of the top golfers on the PGA and LPGA are former AJGA members, including Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Tiger Woods, Bubba Watson, Davis Love III, and many others.

The Championship will run for four days, during which time the course will be closed to the public. A practice round will be held on Monday, August 6, with the first, second, and final rounds taking place on August 7, 8, and 9, respectively. The tournament field will be cut to a minimum of 50% following the second round.

For additional information on the Coca-Cola Junior Championship, please visit https://www.ajga.org/ microsite/index.asp?tn=2018098 .

For additional information on the Sugarloaf Golf Club, please visit www.sugarloaf.com

