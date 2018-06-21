57th Northeast Amateur Underway

The Northeast Amateur Invitational is considered one of the best amateur championships in golf. Ranked #4 of the U.S. amateur golf events of more than 700 events ranked by the R&A World Amateur Ranking List, It is the only 72 hole amateur event played in twosomes. The tournament began in 1962 and was played as a 54 hole event until 1968, it then switched to a 72 hole stroke play event, with a cut after 54 holes. The field consists of top amateur players throughout the world and is limited to 92 players, by invitation only. Eight players also played in last weeks US Open.

Played at one of the best private clubs in the country, Wannamoisett CC is a classic Donald Ross gem that plays to a par 69 with only one Par 5. PGA Tour Legend and the 1973 Northeast Amateur Champion, Ben Crenshaw, had this to say about Wannamoisett “In these days of blatant commercialism with respect to new courses, let me raise a toast to the par of 69 set beautifully on some 105 acres where everything has its place – where one comes away with the thought of how could anyone so talented as Donald Ross combine such clever strategy and yet include such a vast array of different situations and golf shots. And those fascinating greens! 105 acres was simply all the land that Mr. Ross had at his disposal, or needed; thus the par 69 has been Wannamoisett’s ‘Badge of Honor’.”

Here is a list of notables playing the Northeast Am and how they are holding up after Round one.

Justin Suh – USC –– 63

Austin Squires – U of Cincinnati – 63

Jacob Bergeron – LSU – 65

Spenser Soosman – Texas – 65

Collin Morikawa – Cal Berkley – Defending Champion – 67

Other Notables

Luis Gagne – tied low amateur US Open – 69

Matt Parziale – tied low amateur US Open – +3

