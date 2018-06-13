“Achieve” First Annual Golf Tournament

The 1st Annual Achieve Golf Tournament will take place on Monday, August 20th, 2018 at Blackstone National Golf Club to benefit the Center for Applied Behavioral Instruction, a private special education day school for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder and challenging behaviors.

The tournament type is a scramble with registration beginning at 7:30 am and tee off at 9 am. Breakfast refreshments will be provided during registration. The tournament will feature complimentary contests as well as the option to purchase a passport for exclusive contest options. Prizes will be awarded for all contests. The tournament will be followed by dinner and a reception at the clubhouse featuring a raffle and silent auction. Major sponsors include Body Armor Super Drinks, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, HR Knowledge, and 19th Golf & Grill. For more information, please visit https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/ACHIEVE.

Sponsors are needed. Sponsorship opportunities include: Dinner Sponsor $5,000; Breakfast Sponsor $2,500; Margarita Hole $1,500; Community Supporter $1,000; Driving Range or Putting Green $500; and Tee Partner $250.

To become a sponsor or to register as a golfer, visit www.cabiautism.org/achievegolf2018 or contact Lauren Connors at lconnors@cabiautism.org

THE SCHOOL

The Center for Applied Behavioral Instruction (CABI) is a private, special education day school for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder and challenging behaviors. Licensed and approved by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, CABI serves students aged 6 through 22. Prior to enrolling in CABI, each student has experienced difficulty learning the requisite skills and behaviors to be successful in their local public school. The staff seeks to reverse that negative learning experience by identifying the variables that promote each student’s success. CABI employs Applied Behavior Analysis as its instructional methodology. CABI believes only scientifically validated procedures should be used to educate children with autism. CABI’s mission is to provide best-practice behavioral and educational services to children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. CABI believes that every child has the unique potential to grow and develop skills that will lead to a more independent and fulfilling life. The staff is committed to helping each student reach his or her personal best and achieve the possible.

Through special events such as the Achieve Golf Tournament and community partnerships, the school hopes to expand their programming to offer additional opportunities that will enrich and enhance their students’ academic experience. These include but are not limited to: vocational training for transition age students, music and art classes for all students, extracurricular activities such as a robotics club, and much more.