Pelletiers Win 2018 CCNB Gilholm Cup!

The Country Club of New Bedford’s annual Gilholm Cup was played on September 29 and 30 at the 6400 yard, par 70 Donald Ross designed golf course in Dartmouth, MA.

Two beautiful days were enjoyed by the amateur golfers as they battled for the 36 hole, best ball of 2 Gross Stroke Play Championship.

Ryan Pelletier, playing out of Pawtucket (RI) CC, and his brother Kyle, Acushnet River Valley GC, shot a brilliant score of 66 – 68 for a 6 under par, two-day total of 134 to claim victory.

On Saturday the team birdied holes #1, #3, #13 and #15 for a bogey free, 4 under par round of 66.

On Sunday they bogied holes #6 and #11 but managed 4 birdies to hold off the hard charging team of Jonathan Stoddard and Joe DiMarzio from Plymouth CC, who finished at a 5 under par total. They narrowly missed a birdie putt on hole #17 to tie. They shot 68 – 67 = 135.

This is the third Gilholm title for the Pelletiers as they won previously in 2010 and 2012.

The team of Jason Cook (Pine Oaks GC) and Paul DeBortoli (Reservation GC) finished third 68 68 = 136, 4 under par.

Kevin Silva [Montaup (RI) CC] and Patrick DeBortoli (Reservation GC) finished fourth 68 69 = 137, 3 under par.

Photo L to R: Ryan Pelletier and Kyle Pelletier