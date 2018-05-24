29th Annual Basile Family Golf Tournament for Cancer Research

The Basile family, owners of Catania Oils, will host their 29th Annual Basile Family Memorial Golf Tournament on Monday, June 25th, 2018 at The International Golf Club and Resort in Bolton, MA – a world-renowned golf course.

Since 1989, the Basile’s family, friends, employees and business associates have come together for a day of golf to raise funds for The Jimmy Fund and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. To date, over $600,000 has been donated to support these institutions and the Basile family hopes to raise an additional $100,000 at this year’s event.

The tournament began after Joseph and Stephen, the current 4th generation of Catania Oils, lost their uncle to Leukemia. Stephen said, “Our family is extremely close and when our uncle passed away, it was difficult for all of us.” He continued, “We wanted a way to honor our uncle’s memory while making a difference and supporting other families enduring their own battles with cancer.”

This tournament has become a big part of the Basile Family and Catania Oil’s legacy.

Joseph Basile, Catania Oils President commented, “Our tournament has become much larger than we ever expected and we’re so thankful for the ability to give back. We’ve seen the devastating effects cancer has on patients and their families and being able to help in any way is very meaningful to us.”

The tournament is a Shotgun Four Person Scramble, played on both of The International’s award-winning 18-hole golf courses. Breakfast and dinner will be served in the scenic Grand Ballroom and golfers will enjoy a BBQ lunch right on the course. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, longest drive and hole-in-one. Opportunities to win great raffle and silent auction items will be available throughout the day.