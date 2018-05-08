MGA Opens Season with 91st MGA Senior Amateur, 3 U.S. Open LQRs

The MGA’s 2018 season began with a busy opening day with four events taking place: the first round of the 91st MGA Senior Amateur, along with three local qualifying rounds for the 118th U.S. Open Championship. Please find below brief highlights from each site, along with helpful links for additional details.

91st MGA Senior Amateur Championship | Old Oaks Country Club, Purchase, N.Y.

Following an even-par 70 on Monday at Old Oaks Country Club, Ned Zachar of GlenArbor will take a three-shot lead into Tuesday’s final round of the 91st MGA Senior Amateur Championship. Zachar set the pace in the morning to open up a four-shot advantage, but 2011 champion John Ervasti of Sleepy Hollow and Jon Doppelt of Fresh Meadow posted matching 3-over 73s in the afternoon wave. Dave Scialabba of Meadow Brook tallied a 4-over 74, while seven competitors—including reigning champion Al Small of Fairmount—opened with 5-over 75s to remain within striking distance.

First Round Results | Final Round Pairings | Photos

U.S. Open Local Qualifying Round | Essex County Country Club, West Orange, N.J.

New Jersey native Max Greyserman led eight qualifiers from Essex County Country Club. A strong collegiate contingent also advanced as Philippines natives Gen Nagai and Lloyd Jefferson Go (Seton Hall), Ryan Davis of Berkeley Heights, N.J., (Penn State), James Nicholas of Scarsdale, N.Y., (Yale), and Cameron Young of Scarborough, N.Y., (Wake Forest) all advanced. Professionals Brian Mackey of Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., and Pat Wilson of Andover, N.J., also advanced.

Results | Recap

U.S. Open Local Qualifying Round | Spring Lake Golf Club, Spring Lake, N.J.

Amateur Jack Wall of Brielle, N.J., led the field of 70 players with a score of 3-under 68 as he took the first of four advancing positions in the U.S. Open local qualifying round at Spring Lake Golf Club. PGA TOUR player Roberto Diazof North Myrtle Beach, S.C., and amateurs Chris Gotterup of Little Silver, N.J., and Mike Stamberger of Brielle, N.J., also advanced.

Results | Recap

U.S. Open Local Qualifying Round | Southampton Golf Club, Southampton, N.Y.

Matthew Lowe, champion of the 2017 Ike MGA Stroke Play Championship and native of Farmingdale, N.Y., shot 4-under 66 to lead five competitors in advancing. Qualifying along with Lowe out of the 88 competitors were Timothy Hegarty of Briarcliff Manor, N.Y., with a 67, Michael Furci of Sayville, N.Y., with a 68 and both Lucas Cromeenes of Metropolis, Ill., and Darin Goldstein of New York, N.Y., who both shot 69.

Results | Recap