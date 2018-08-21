Sunrise to Sunset Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament is October 15

Kathy Moore’s 28-year passion for fundraising started when she lost a friend—a parent, like her—to cancer at a young age. To honor her friend and make a difference for others, Kathy participates in the Sunrise to Sunset Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament, a 36-hole, all-inclusive golf fundraiser for the Jimmy Fund.

Join Kathy at The International Golf Club and Resort on October 15 to support cancer research and patient care at Dana-Farber. All participants are eligible for monthly fundraising incentives, including Boston Red Sox tickets, and prizes for top fundraisers and golfers.

36 holes. 2 courses. 1 mission.

Monday, October 15, 2018

The International Golf Club and Resort, Bolton, MA

Join Red Sox Legend Jim Lonborg for the third annual Sunrise to Sunset Jimmy Fund Golf Tournament. All funds raised during this 36-hole golf fundraiser support

Dana-Farber and the Jimmy Fund’s mission to conquer cancer.

Each participant is required to raise a minimum of $1,000 to support cancer research and care, in addition to a $100 registration fee

Experience two premier courses at The International: The Oaks and The Pines

Sign up as an individual, twosome, threesome or foursome, and play in a best ball or scramble format

We’ll provide you with fundraising incentives and tools along the way, including a personal fundraising page to help you reach your goal; top fundraisers and golfers will also receive prizes

All players will enjoy a complimentary gift bag, along with food and beverages throughout the day

Sponsorship Opportunities are available to showcase your brand and fight cancer at the same time

Event Information



Participants must reach the individual fundraising minimum of $1,000, and pay a $100 registration fee. Jimmy Fund staff provide fundraising tips and tools, including a personal fundraising webpage.

Event Date: Monday, October 15, 2018*

Location: The International Golf Club and Resort, 159 Ballville Road, Bolton, MA 01740

Event Schedule:

7:00 am: Registration, range open, & breakfast in Clubhouse

7:45 am: Golfers to carts

7:50 am: Shotgun start, round 1

12:15 – 1:15 pm: To-Go lunch will be available

1:15 pm: Shotgun start, round 2

6:15 pm: Closing Cocktail Reception, immediately following golf

Featuring a guest speaker

Format: Individuals may choose to play Scramble or Play Your Own Ball format for all 36 holes

Dress Code: Golf attire appropriate for the entire day (no jeans)

Travel Accommodations:

For Directions, please visit https://theinternational.com/contact

For Hotel Reservations, please visit https://theinternational.com/thelodge

Questions? Contact Victoria Fox at 617-632-6603 or VictoriaL_Fox@dfci.harvard.edu.