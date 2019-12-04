MASS GOLF PARTNERS WITH GOLFZON, INSTALLING 2 SIMULATORS AT THE LINKS AT MASS GOLF

Mass Golf is pleased to announce the golf simulator company GOLFZON as an official partner and the “Official Golf Simulator” of Mass Golf and The First Tee of Massachusetts. GOLFZON America Inc., based in Sterling, Virginia, will install two GOLFZON Vision Standard simulators at The Links at Mass Golf, with a scheduled installation and opening in early 2020. The announcement was made today by Mass Golf Executive Director/CEO Jesse Menachem. “We are proud to be partnering with GOLFZON to bring the latest technology in the golf simulator industry to Massachusetts,” Menachem said. “Not only will these GOLFZON simulators be used for new First Tee programming for youth in the area during the winter months, but our members and golfers throughout the region will be able to work on their game using the best software out there today. This is another great example of how Mass Golf is committed to advancing the game in the Bay State as we create new and unique opportunities for golfers of all ages and abilities.” The simulators will be located inside the clubhouse at The Links at Mass Golf, an 18-hole, par-3 facility which is located approximately 10 minutes from TPC Boston, the PGA TOUR-owned course which will be the site of The Northern Trust, the first FedExCup Playoff event next August 13-16, 2020. “One of the most exciting things about partnering with GOLFZON is the ability to deliver First Tee programming year-round at our facility,” said Kyle Harris, Director of Operations for The First Tee of Massachusetts. “We look forward to making an even greater impact in our local community by offering another way for kids to get involved in the game of golf, and keeping our young people engaged with our golf and life skills programs through the winter months. These simulators will also be open to the public, making The Links at Mass Golf a true year-round, family-friendly golf experience.” GOLFZON was established in 2000. The company’s mission is to provide easier access to golf and operates under the philosophy of “making golf enjoyable for everyone.” “We are thrilled to be providing a new way to play golf for First Tee participants and Mass Golf members in the greater Boston area,” said Tommy Lim, the CEO of GOLFZON America. “Our technological advances globally and more recently in the United States are allowing us to introduce more golfers, homeowners, clubs and businesses to the benefits of GOLFZON simulators. We are grateful to Mass Golf for including our simulators in the program at The Links at Mass Golf. This collaboration with Mass Golf once again emphasizes our company philosophy of making golf more enjoyable for everyone.” GOLFZON (www.golfzongolf.com) has been an international phenomenon in its home country, South Korea, and expanded to the United States in 2016. The quality of the simulators was recognized almost immediately by Golf Digest, the world’s top golf publication, as an Editors’ Choice Award winner for “Best Simulator” in the Best Gear & Gadgets area from 2017-19. In its 2019 Editors’ Choice recognition, Golf Digest wrote about the GOLFZON Vision Standard system: “At the midpoint price level is GOLFZON’s Vision Standard. Don’t let the name fool you—it’s far from a Spartan offering. The system’s sensors capture your swing, impact and spin, not only displaying your ball flight but recording key data points, which are stored via the cloud on various electronic devices. With more than 190 elegant courses and dozens of practice arcade games, boredom will not be an issue.” ABOUT MASS GOLF Mass Golf is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that is dedicated to advancing golf in Massachusetts by promoting its competitive spirit and camaraderie. With a community made up of over 85,000 golf enthusiasts and over 360 member clubs. Mass Golf is the seventh largest state golf association in the country. Members enjoy the benefits of handicapping, course rating and scoring services along with the opportunity to compete in an array of events for golfers of all ages and abilities. At the forefront of junior development, Mass Golf is proud to offer programming to youth in the state through The First Tee of Massachusetts and subsidized rounds of golf by way of Youth on Course. For more news about Mass Golf, visit massgolf.org or follow on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @PlayMassGolf. ABOUT GOLFZON GOLFZON is a leading global golf culture and a best-selling golf simulator company. GOLFZON has a presence in 46 countries with 5,500 sites around the world and 57 million rounds of golf played on the GOLFZON system in 2018. GOLFZON also conducts the world’s first simulation golf tournament, called G-TOUR, with total prize money of approximately $2.7 million. Proving the reliability and quality of GOLFZON’s state-of-the-art technology, the Men’s and Women’s GTOUR Championships are broadcast live in Korea and Japan. This success is based on connection to the global community and the highly accurate sensor technology. GOLFZON Live Festival (GLF) is a unique online service that gives all GOLFZON users worldwide the opportunity to participate in the global simulator tournament. In addition, GOLFZON’s cutting-edge sensor technology is internationally recognized so much that GOLFZON VISION and GOLFZON DRIVING RANGE (GDR) systems have been chosen as the official training systems of the National Golf Teams of Korea, China, Taiwan and Spain. In late 2019, GOLFZON America’s first retail location, ZSTRICT, opened at Chelsea Piers Connecticut in Stamford.