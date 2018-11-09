Holiday Gift Opportunity featuring PEDRO MARTINEZ

19 th Annual Celebrity Scholarship Dinner

N. Dartmouth, MA. – The UMass Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research is hosting its 19th Annual Celebrity Scholarship Dinner headlined by none other than Red Sox HOF pitcher Pedro Martinez! This is an opportunity to enjoy a 4-course meal at The Venus de Milo in Swansea, MA where Martinez will speak, as well as a participate in a Q&A session with the crowd. The event will hold a raffle of Pedro Martinez’ signed signature red glove and a silent auction including various Boston Sports memorabilia. There will also be glossy 8×10” photographs available to purchase that will be signed onsite by Pedro accompanied by a photo opportunity. The dinner will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Tickets cost $150 each, or $1500 per table of 10.

Additionally, there is an opportunity to sponsor a scholarship recipient for $1000. Pedro Martinez will take the stage with donors to help award scholarships presented in the donor’s name. Scholarships are given in the amount of $1000. Professional photographs will be taken.

To purchase tickets by cash/check, please contact Shannen at spavao2@umassd.edu or 508-910-6435.

To purchase tickets by credit card, please visit www.venusdemilo.com.

About the Center for Marketing Research at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth

The UMass Dartmouth Center for Marketing Research is a unit in the Charlton College of Business that provides assistance to the business community in the form of high quality, affordable work. This work is primarily conducted by graduate and undergraduate marketing students. In return, the students gain networking, job and internship opportunities. Every Spring, the Center hosts a Celebrity Guest and distributes scholarships to their students. To date, they have distributed over $200,000. Their celebrity guests have included Celtics Bill Russell, Red Sox David Ortiz, and Rodney Harrison of the Patriots.

For more information, visit www.umassd.edu/cmr/celebrityscholarshipdinner/